San Antonio Spurs Look for Positive Momentum in Bout with NBA Cup Semifinalist Hawks
The San Antonio Spurs (13-13) have a big challenge on Thursday as they look to bounce back from Sunday's loss by defeating the Atlanta Hawks (14-13). It'll be the first matchup between the two franchises this season and the NBA Cup-semifinalist Hawks will look to replicate with they did last season when they swept the Spurs in both matchups.
The Spurs look to get back above .500 as they work to get the roster healthier. After missing several pieces last week San Antonio sees Tre Jones, Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson all designated as probable for the game.
The Hawks have had a sneaky-good start to the season as they've also dealt with numerous health issues. Atlanta finds itself in seventh in the Eastern Conference and managed a six-game winning streak at the end of November where they beat the first place Cleveland Cavaliers twice. Trae Young is probable for Thursday's clash and he'll be important if the Hawks are able to secure a road win. He's averaging 21.5 points and 12.1 assists along with four rebounds to lead Atlanta's offensive attack.
READ MORE: How Spurs Can Clip Hawks’ Wings on Both Ends of the Floor
The Spurs look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves by shooting better from beyond the arc. Minnesota held San Antonio to just 24.4 percent from deep, nuking the Spurs' offensive efforts. The Hawks are last in the NBA in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to convert 37.9 percent of their attempts from deep.
The teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT in the Frost Bank Center and the Spurs are a 1.5 point favorite. ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives San Antonio a 59.2 percent chance to win.