'Huge Global Star': How Victor Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity
Adam Silver's tie matched when he stepped up to the podium to announce the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and following the NBA's Board of Governor's meeting.
Both events were held in New York. One was centered around the players, and one around the league itself, yet there was a connection between them. Zaccharie Risacher — taken tops by the Atlanta Hawks — marked the second straight season a French prospect went off the board before any other player.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama preceded him, elevating the Silver & Black in prominence once again, and while the wins in his rookie season didn't follow, the attention was palpable. Same went with Risacher. All of a sudden, eyes, and questions, went on the Hawks.
How good would they be?
Was Risacher, or Alex Sarr, for that matter, the continuation of Wembanyama?
Neither query has answers. Not even Silver can quite predict the trajectory of his players, but he did identify the trend it followed. One of competitive parity.
READ MORE: If Victor Wembanyama is 'The Wave,' The NBA's Riding It
"This is a little different from the old days," Silver stated. "I think there was a sense then that there were certain markets you needed to get to if you really wanted to be a big star because of the nature of the way media works.
"I don’t think that’s the case anymore."
The Spurs, simply put, were bottom-dwellers last season. After a year of going 22-60 — a record low enough to earn them the highest odds at drawing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft Lottery — a 7-foot-4 power forward entered the fold.
With him came expectations comparable to a player the likes of LeBron James. Not much was known about the French phenom, but the idea of landing him was one that every team loved the sound of.
"You can't teach height," Silver said of Wembanyama near the beginning of last season, "but beyond that, he's a spectacular athlete.
Perhaps that's why some saw it "unfair" for San Antonio to draft him. After all, they'd already had David Robinson and Tim Duncan.
But that was back during the aforementioned "old days."
Back then, San Antonio was thrust into the mix of teams that seemed to always be in contention for a championship. There were big-market squads with a natural pull like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, yes, but the Spurs were in the midst of a dynasty.
READ MORE: Inside A Young Generational Talent's Chase of 2 Spurs Legacies
Behind Gregg Popovich, the Silver & Black achieved 18 straight 50-win seasons. They won their first championship with both Duncan and Robinson, and four more afterward in the era that set them among the most storied franchises in league history.
Then, they plummeted.
Wembanyama entered the picture after six straight subpar seasons, bringing with him all the excitement he possibly could. The Spurs weren't instant contenders, but they suddenly had more eyes on them than they'd had in years — by a long shot.
And it had nothing to do with how big their market was.
"I don’t think anybody is out there saying there’s a ceiling on Victor Wembanyama’s popularity because he’s playing in San Antonio as opposed to a bigger market," Silver explained. "He has the opportunity to be a huge global star."
"In a good way," he added, "that will ultimately be determined by how successful he is as a player and how successful his team is, not by market size."
San Antonio recognizes where it stands. It knows that although it's a comparatively smaller market, it hasn't ever been seen as less-than. But it's also working toward expanding that market — and what better player to advertise than a 20-year-old with no ceiling in sight?
READ MORE: Spurs Focused On Finding 'Balance' in Austin Market Growth
Even the NBA wanted in on that action.
"We've never seen anything like him," Vice President of NBA Experiences Evan Bruno told Spurs On SI. "His talents on the court, those are one thing, but his persona off the court and what we've heard about him have been nothing short of amazing.
"He is in every sense of the word a superstar."
If the Spurs want to be competitive next season, they'll once again be reliant on their star. Around him will be a supporting cast much-improved from last season, replete with No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle, free agent veteran Chris Paul and NBA journeyman Harrison Barnes.
That core will, in its perfect world, lead the Silver & Black to new heights on the court. It'll help the Spurs be competitive, though — in a sense — Wembanyama has already done so.
He broke the barrier that existed between rising superstars and small-market teams in the name of parity.
"It’s not necessarily artificial parity, where we keep moving the chips around and saying we want to go into every season (making) sure every team has an equal chance," Silver said Tuesday. "It is parity of opportunity. You want each team to be in a position where, if well managed, they’re in a position to compete."
When Wembanyama put on a Silver & Black jersey, he felt a sense of pride. "I knew what was going to happen," the sophomore famously said after the Spurs won the lottery. Ever since then, his journey has been marked by the way he exceeds expectations.
And the way he's managed them.
"I am young," Wembanyama said midway through last season. "I'm getting better every day. ... The good thing (about) my margin of progression is that I don’t even know how big it is. I can get so much better."
READ MORE: Why Wembanyama Should Be the DPOY Favorite in 2024
The wunderkind has a long way to go, but he's well on his way to becoming an NBA superstar. Along the way, he's showing smaller teams that they can compete with the Lakers and Celtics of the NBA world, even with a smaller market. At least, that's how Silver sees it.
"I think we’re at an all-time high in terms of competitiveness, the quality of play, the competitiveness in the league," the commissioner began, "and I think that translates directly to buzz and fan interest."
Wembanyama's ability to be "the face" of something — in this case, parity — is simply a plus.
"He's just so charismatic," Silver said, with praise. "He's so worldly. He speaks multiple languages. He has that opportunity to be one of the truly great players."