BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Forward Jeremy Sochan Suffers Fractured Left Thumb
The San Antonio Spurs fell short on the road against the LA Clippers Monday evening, but went without standout forward Jeremy Sochan for the second half.
Sochan went to the locker room prior to the midway break and did not return. Tuesday evening, the team announced that Sochan has sustained a fractured left-thumb and is set to undergo surgery this week. An initial timetable on his return has not been provided.
This season, Sochan has been a big catalyst for San Antonio since returning to his role as a power forward. He struggled last season at point guard, but has been thriving to begin the year — averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds on over 50 percent shooting from the field.
"He's just a guy who's energy always goes in the right direction," Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said of his teammate. "His will to sacrifice for the team ... It's a pleasure to share the court with him."
San Antonio gave up its lead against the Clippers and likely would have benefitted from having their high-energy forward in the game during the latter 30 minutes. Now, they'll likely have to make do without him for the next few weeks, at least.
Luckily, reinforcements are "soon" on the way as Devin Vassell continues to ramp up his play.