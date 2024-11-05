Inside The Spurs

BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Forward Jeremy Sochan Suffers Fractured Left Thumb

After leaving the first half of the San Antonio Spurs' road game against the LA Clippers, the team announced that Jeremy Sochan will undergo surgery this week for a fractured left thumb.

Matt Guzman

Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center.
Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs fell short on the road against the LA Clippers Monday evening, but went without standout forward Jeremy Sochan for the second half.

Sochan went to the locker room prior to the midway break and did not return. Tuesday evening, the team announced that Sochan has sustained a fractured left-thumb and is set to undergo surgery this week. An initial timetable on his return has not been provided.

READ MORE: Sochan's 'Right Energy' Boosting Spurs in Regular Season

This season, Sochan has been a big catalyst for San Antonio since returning to his role as a power forward. He struggled last season at point guard, but has been thriving to begin the year — averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds on over 50 percent shooting from the field.

"He's just a guy who's energy always goes in the right direction," Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said of his teammate. "His will to sacrifice for the team ... It's a pleasure to share the court with him."

San Antonio gave up its lead against the Clippers and likely would have benefitted from having their high-energy forward in the game during the latter 30 minutes. Now, they'll likely have to make do without him for the next few weeks, at least.

Luckily, reinforcements are "soon" on the way as Devin Vassell continues to ramp up his play.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings

It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It

Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'

Published |Modified
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News