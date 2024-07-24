Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Day?
Unlike the last few seasons, the San Antonio Spurs have some real competition for the starting point guard position as opening day inches closer.
Those two guards are Stephon Castle and Chris Paul, acquired through the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency, respectively. They were added by San Antonio during the offseason to help out a position that was largely in flux last season, and one that is crucial to the development of its core.
Competition is a good thing to have for the Spurs. After years stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference, it was time to start building up its roster to make a push toward a winning mindset. Victor Wembanyama has already placed himself amongst the NBA's best players, but he needs a quality point guard play to help guide his offense.
READ MORE: What's Going On With Spurs' Roster; What Scenarios Exist?
Both Castle and Paul will bring just that, but only will be placed as the lead guard for the start of the regular season.
The rookie and the veteran each have a legitimate case to start, even if their experience stretches far apart. Answers will likely start to emerge through training camp on who starts, but until then, let's look at the cases for both players.
Stephon Castle's Case
Selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft, Castle is primed to be a pivotal piece for San Antonio for the foreseeable future.
The 19-year-old averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his freshman year on the eventual National Champion UConn Huskies, showing high enough potential to be a one-and-done player.
At 6-foot-6, Castle plays as more of a combo guard, but he has the skills to be a true point guard for the Spurs throughout his career. He excels primarily on the defensive end, but has also shown the ability to be a high-level offensive player. His 3-point shot hasn't fully come around, but the mid-range jumper is there along with a knack for driving to the basket by using his impressive athleticism.
READ MORE: Stephon Castle Is Ready For Rookie Season With Spurs
The Spurs drafted Castle to be an essential part of their core, so even as a rookie, starting immediately isn't an outlandish idea. It can allow him to receive a large role in the lineup right off the bat, kickstarting his development that should hopefully pay off by the end of the season.
Castle is a player Wembanyama will especially get to know well, and San Antonio should consider growing that chemistry between the two as soon as possible.
Chris Paul's Case
Currently in the twilight of his career, Paul is heading into his 20th season in the NBA. He's proved himself to be one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game, but of course with age, he's not quite the same player he used to be.
The 39-year-old primarily came off the bench with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game on 44/37/82.7 percent shooting splits. It's a far drop from the production seen from even a couple seasons ago, but granted, he was in a more limited role.
READ MORE: Chris Paul Understands Expectations, But Knows What He Wants With Spurs
Paul's intelligence for the game hasn't gone away with his age, as he's still one of the smartest and most efficient playmakers across the league. Having his veteran presence will be a big boost for a youthful Spurs team, and the idea of the pick-and-roll game between him and Wembanyama is one for both parties to get excited about.
If a floor general is what Wembanyama needs, Paul fits that to a tee. It'll be a much different dynamic than the point guards the 20-year-old played with last year, getting much more reliable playmaking and improved looks.
There's pros and cons to picking either player as the starting point guard on for game one, but Paul is likely the safer pick to roll with.
READ MORE: Spurs' Blake Wesley 'Can’t Wait to Learn' from Chris Paul
It would be smart to have Castle grown and learn behind Paul for at least the start of the season, with the idea to have him eventually take over the spot before or after the trade deadline. Paul is one of the greatest teachers a young point guard could possibly ask for, so Castle isn't going to be unhappy beginning his career with a bench role.
And why?
It'll shape Castle into a smarter player, which will in turn help his development as well as prepare him to be the starter San Antonio expects him to be in the long run.
Wembanyama can enjoy catching lobs from Paul for a while, but Castle will be the player he will play alongside for many years to come.