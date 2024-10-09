Kyle Kuzma Speaks on NBA Trade Rumors: 'Everybody is Tradable Except Victor Wembanyama'
There can't be an NBA season without a plethora of trade rumors.
The San Antonio Spurs, one of the league's youngest teams, have been largely exempt from them over the last few seasons, but other teams haven't been so lucky. The Washington Wizards are a part of that group, having struggled a great deal despite a solid tandem guard duo of Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole.
And, as such, the former has been included in his fair share of them.
"I’ve been in trade rumors for eight years," Kuzma said in an interview with The Athletic. "This is my eighth year in the NBA, so, like I said, I don’t really listen (to that). I see. I don’t listen."
READ MORE: Castle Shows Promise in Spurs' Preseason Loss to Thunder
Kuzma was initially traded to Washington in exchange for Russell Westbrook, and since then, hasn't been able to replicate the short-lived success that Westbrook found in Washington, D.C. Because of that, it makes sense why he would have been included in such rumors.
But while he sees it — much like any other NBA player — he doesn't buy into it. Despite the confidence in his role, however, in his opinion, only one player is completely removed from any and all rumors: Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
"One, it's a business," Kuzma said, addressing the culture of the NBA. "Two, everybody in the NBA is tradable, except for (Victor Wembanyama)."
Considering how new he is, it's certainly interesting to see Wembanyama's name considering among the untradable names in the NBA — in fact, he's the only one. And it makes sense.
The Spurs haven't found the success they'd hoped for with Wembanyama in the fold so far, but with his presence, there's certainly hope. As he continues to develop, the goal for the Silver & Black will remain the same, which Devin Vassell said best.
"Playoffs," he said. "That's it. That's all I see."
If that ends up being true, the Spurs will reap the benefits of Wembanyama very early on in his NBA career. And considering he's untradable — at least according to Kuzma — that only adds to the expectations for the 20-year-old big man moving forward.
The Spurs can only hope he remains out of trade rumors, though chances are they don't pay attention to them, either.
Looks like Kuzma's point remains true.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces