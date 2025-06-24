Spurs Lose Kevin Durant Sweepstakes, Move Attention to NBA Draft
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant got in a workout Tuesday morning in Manhattan after news broke that he'd been traded to the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs' scouting department was readying for war.
The 36-year-old veteran, while naming San Antonio as one of his preferred destinations, was routed to its rival in a bid likely to conclude his Hall-of-Fame career. The Spurs were interested in hosting Durant's twilight seasons, but not enough to mortgage any pieces of their future.
In fact, they're set to add more in Brooklyn.
"Every time you have the ability to add someone of the caliber we're looking at," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, "it's someone that has high upside ... who you think (will) be a big part of what you have moving forward."
San Antonio possess three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. In all likelihood, Dylan Harper will headline the rookie class at No. 2 alongside up to two more players at No. 14 and No. 38. Whether the Spurs opt to use either of their latter picks remains to be seen. Their needs, however, are clear.
“The Spurs need shooting," ESPN analyst Jay Bilas told a media panel Tuesday. "They could use another big guy to go with Victor Wembanyama."
WATCH: What Options Do Spurs Have with Pick No. 2? (LOS)
Harper doesn't directly address those needs, but as the clear-cut second-best prospect behind Duke's Cooper Flagg, he's a patent selection. From there, the Spurs will look for a tenable big or move on from the pick altogether.
When Durant was on the market, No. 14 was a primary trade chip that would have brought in a veteran while keeping San Antonio's young core intact — neither Stephon Castle or the No. 2 pick were up for discussion in those talks.
The Spurs were willing to part with that pick then, and still might if the few players atop their radar are no longer available by lottery's end, some of which include Joan Beringer, Thomas Sorber and Cedric Coward.
San Antonio has placed an emphasis on defense next to an already talent crop featuring Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan and Stephon Castle; inheriting a project is far from out of the question as a slow-and-steady rebuild continues.
The alternative option is finding a deal yet to be made. The Spurs Antonio have expressed interest in Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porziņģis, who would solve both needs at once, assuming he remains healthy. Currently, those discussions are exploratory, but have room to develop.
Whether it be the 29-year-old or another player, however, the No. 14 pick would once again be up for grabs. As far as Johnson is concerned, however, it rests in the hands of Brian Wright.
READ MORE: Perspective Paramount as Dylan Harper Prepares for Draft
"Obviously, Brian and the rest of the group will do the due diligence that they do," Johnson said. "We will partner, discuss things and be on the same page and aligned, as we always are."
San Antonio has a plethora of options to improve its roster this season. Durant has several months to get ready for Houston. Both parties, though separate, now have work to do.
And for what it's worth, Harper tossing out a first pitch at Yankee Stadium puts him directly on the path Wembanyama walked two years ago.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for 8 p.m. EST Wednesday.