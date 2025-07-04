San Antonio Spurs Make Major First-Round Pick Announcement
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have officially inked both of their rookies.
After selecting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — solidifying a decision months in the making — the Spurs stumbled into Carter Bryant with pick No. 14.
“We had Carter pretty high on our board," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "I actually tried to make some moves to potentially go and get him. So, to get him at No. 14 was a pleasant surprise for us.”
The move, although surprising, sets up San Antonio well heading into Year 3 of the Victor Wembanyama era. The Spurs added an extremely high-upside talent in Harper and addressed their shooting needs with Bryant. Additionally, signing Luke Kornet to a four-year free agency deal allows Wembanyama more freedom to play positionless with some frontcourt help.
As far as making those moves official, the team is two-thirds of the way there.
Harper and Bryant were each signed on Thursday to rookie-scale contracts. Per team policy, the terms of each deal were not announced, but using past figures, the numbers can be accurately assumed.
Bryant's contract is as follows:
- 2025-26: $4.9 million
- 2026-27: $5.1 mil million
- 2027-28: $5.4 million (Team Option)
- 2028-29: $8 million (Team Option)
- Total: Four years, ~ $23.4 million
"It's still surreal," Bryant said of his first NBA contract. "This has always been a dream of mine, but for it to actually be here and for me to start something that I hope is very good for a long time, it's just crazy to me."
