Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Make Major First-Round Pick Announcement

The San Antonio Spurs have made an announcement regarding their 14th overall Carter Bryant

Matt Guzman

Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Carter Bryant signs an autographs for a fan after a press conference at Victory Capital Performance Center.
Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Carter Bryant signs an autographs for a fan after a press conference at Victory Capital Performance Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have officially inked both of their rookies.

After selecting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — solidifying a decision months in the making — the Spurs stumbled into Carter Bryant with pick No. 14.

“We had Carter pretty high on our board," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "I actually tried to make some moves to potentially go and get him. So, to get him at No. 14 was a pleasant surprise for us.”

The move, although surprising, sets up San Antonio well heading into Year 3 of the Victor Wembanyama era. The Spurs added an extremely high-upside talent in Harper and addressed their shooting needs with Bryant. Additionally, signing Luke Kornet to a four-year free agency deal allows Wembanyama more freedom to play positionless with some frontcourt help.

As far as making those moves official, the team is two-thirds of the way there.

Harper and Bryant were each signed on Thursday to rookie-scale contracts. Per team policy, the terms of each deal were not announced, but using past figures, the numbers can be accurately assumed.

Bryant's contract is as follows:

  • 2025-26: $4.9 million
  • 2026-27: $5.1 mil million
  • 2027-28: $5.4 million (Team Option)
  • 2028-29: $8 million (Team Option)
  • Total: Four years, ~ $23.4 million

"It's still surreal," Bryant said of his first NBA contract. "This has always been a dream of mine, but for it to actually be here and for me to start something that I hope is very good for a long time, it's just crazy to me."

Related Articles

Carter Bryant Finding Way Early with Summer Spurs

Spurs Make Major Injury Announcement On Top Draft Pick

NBA Makes Major Decision On Gregg Popovich, Spurs

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News