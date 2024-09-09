Spurs Offseason: Can Malachi Flynn Realistically Make San Antonio's Roster?
Although Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes were the highlighted veterans the San Antonio Spurs acquired during the summer, they also made some small moves around the edges to fill the roster completely.
San Antonio signed Malachi Flynn to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract after the first week of free agency wrapped, adding another guard to the position group that was a point of emphasis.
It's now the fourth team he's joined heading into his fifth season in the NBA, last suiting up for the Detroit Pistons.
READ MORE: Spurs Sign Free Agent Malachi Flynn to Non-Guaranteed Deal
The 26-year-old averaged eight points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game in the 24 appearances he made in Detroit, gaining increased playing time compared to his previous short stint with the New York Knicks. It turned into a journey year for him, and now, he has to prove his worth in training camp to have an official spot on the roster.
However, Flynn does have a line ahead of him in the pecking order in San Antonio.
The guard has to compete against the other players that are fighting for a roster spot on the Spurs, including Brandon Boston Jr. and Riley Minix. Both players aren't guaranteed a spot on the young team's final18-player roster, and it's likely that only one, if any, could stay.
Not only does Flynn have to outperform those players, he has to stack up well against the point guards San Antonio already has. It's finally been able to accumulate a solid group at the position by adding Paul and rookie Stephon Castle, while also retaining Tre Jones and Blake Wesley.
There's not much of a path for him to get significant minutes in the lineup because of that, but he would be a solid injury replacement to keep around.
READ MORE: Blake Wesley Has a Lot to Prove, So Why Can't He?
Outperforming the players in the same training battle and impressing enough at the point guard position puts Flynn on tough road to make the roster. There's no guarantee that even if he performs well that he'll be given a spot, so it's up in the air on if he'll continue to be a Spur heading into the season.
Perhaps he's due for another 50-point game.