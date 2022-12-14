Spurs vs. Blazers GAMEDAY: Injury Report & How to Watch as SA Aims for 4th Straight Win

The San Antonio Spurs aim to add a fifth straight win to the second-longest active winning streak in the Western Conference on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Finally back in the win column, the San Antonio Spurs will play host to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at the AT&T Center in the second season meeting between the two teams.

Portland (15-12) won the first meeting 117-110 on Nov. 15 following a late fourth-quarter rally, but its the Spurs (9-18) who surprsiningly enter Wednesday with a three-game winning streak, the second-longest currently in the Western Conference.

The Spurs picked up a quality and thrilling 112-111 win over a talented Cleveland Cavaliers team on Monday in San Antonio while the Blazers are coming off a 133-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Spurs will once again need to watch out for the 3-point shooting prowess of Portland guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, who are second (4.3) and third (4.0), respectively, in the league in 3-pointers made per game. The duo combined for 55 points in the first meeting against the Spurs.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Blake Wesley - OUT (MCL Sprain), Jakob Poeltl - OUT (right knee bruise), Romeo Langford - Doubtful (ankle) Zach Collins - Doubtful (ankle) Keita Bates-Diop - Questionable (foot), Josh Richardson - Questionable (hand)

INJURY REPORT (Rockets) - Nasir Little - OUT (head injury), Greg Brown III - OUT (G-League), Gary Payton II - OUT (conditioning), Josh Hart - Probable (ankle), Drew Eubanks - Probable (hip)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (9-18), Portland Trail Blazers (15-12)

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: CW35, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Blazers -6.5

NEXT UP: The Spurs will play the Miami Heat in Mexico City on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Keldon Johnson on how the team has been "putting it together" during win streak

"Pop coaches hard every day," Johnson said. "Whether it's shootaround, practice, or a game, he brings intensity every day. We're putting this together day-by-day. That's all we can ask for. We're a young team putting it together. On to Portland."

