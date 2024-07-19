Spurs Season-In-Review: Malaki Branham Seemingly Stuck At Crossroads
The San Antonio Spurs saw a lot of common trends last season.
One was the immense amount of talent that got drowned out due to a lack of minutes and time available on the court. With a team as young and talented as the Spurs are, every opportunity becomes more important than the last, especially with players trying to make a spot for themselves on the roster.
Those opportunities can present themselves in many ways, including play on the court, relationships with teammates off the court, determination and coachability.
Rising third-year guard Malaki Branham has proved himself to be a capable basketball player, capitalizing on opportunities enough to keep minutes coming his way on the Spurs roster. The issue that Branham has found with the Spurs, however, is a lack of true identity.
Branham can shoot the ball well, giving the Spurs a threat from range that pairs well with the possession-dominant front court that the Spurs sculpted last season. His issue lies in his lack of versatility elsewhere.
While Branham has the size and athletic ability to play a smaller forward position, he lacks the defensive ability to contend with the best scorers at the position due to his size. With the addition of Chris Paul and the rise of players like Jeremey Sochan and even Julian Champagnie, Branham's role will need to be made clearer as he continues to develop.
That doesn't mean that Branham can't improve and find a spot for himself, as he is an incredibly talented scorer that can produce on offense for the team in times of need, but his versatility will need to be improved upon. While Branham has shown the ability to light up the floor from behind-the-arc, he isn't a shooter on the level of a Patty Mills, Danny Green or even Marco Belinelli during their tenures with the Spurs.
Branham is under contract until the 2026-27 season, where he will enter restricted free agency, should San Antonio tender his qualifying offer. The guard is an extremely talented young player that has a ton of potential to show why he belongs on an NBA roster and more specifically in San Antonio, and with the Spurs having him under contract for coming years, this season may a prime time for him to do so.
Final Grade: C-