Spurs Season-In-Review: Tre Jones Finds Steady Role In Young Spurs' Rotation
Not every player has to be a superstar.
Coming off of a promising 2022-23 campaign, many expected for Tre Jones to go into the 2023-24 season as the starting point guard for the San Antonio Spurs. With rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama at the helm, the Spurs' expectations grew exponentially, both internally and externally.
Many Spurs players had to take on a new mindset — being in a position that many of them had yet to experience — Jones included.
He had to face a move to the bench in favor of Jeremy Sochan, who tried his hand at the point guard spot to create a connection with Victor Wembanyama. Jones never complained, taking his role on the bench and continuing his development and progress as a weapon for the Spurs.
And while his production fell over the season in comparison to previous years, but Jones was focusing on improving elsewhere.
Jones has great point guard instincts with the ability to both make smart passes to open teammates and grab a rebound on the defensive end. One thing that has held him back, however, was his shooting and efficiency. While Jones got less total playtime this season, both his field goal percentage and 3-point percentage increased by five percent.
Both of those increases are a testament to Jones' hard work in the offseason and development with the Spurs' coaching staff. Jones showed last season that he can be the player that the Spurs need him to be: A solid role player with the ability to make the right plays in the right moments.
Jones' hard work and San Antonio's eventual decision to move away from Sochan at point guard allowed the 24-year-old to get back into the starting lineup. After that, he didn't return to the bench for the rest of the season, creating a connection with Wembanyama that allowed both players to thrive in their own situations.
Jones' game is not dependent on having the ball in his hands to make plays, he can find a way to be productive even if he is not the primary playmaker.
His play-style matches well with the Spurs' ball dominant front court and superstar. There may be some questions on the lineup with their recent acquisition of Stephon Castle via the 2024 NBA draft or Chris Paul in free agency, but regardless of what the Spurs decide, Jones can be a useful weapon either starting or off the bench.
It seems that Gregg Popovich wholeheartedly agrees.
"He is the heart and soul out there as far as keeping us together" Popovich said about Jones last season. "(He shows) the grit night after night."
Jones is set to make just over $9 million next year — a deal that could be considered cheap if he can play to his fullest potential and re-spark his connection with Wembanyama.
Jones has shown the ability to improve and has the trust of his coach. There is no overwhelming reason to not see him on the team for future years to come if he can continue at this rate.
Final Grade: B