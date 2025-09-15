San Antonio Spurs Sign 14-Year NBA Veteran Center
The San Antonio Spurs are building something special for the future with superstar center Victor Wembanyama at the helm, but there have been concerns about the 7-foot-3 French phenom.
Wembanyama played just 46 games in his sophomore campaign, as the Spurs were forced to cut his season short after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. Of course, Wembanyama has still dodged any significant injuries through two years in the league and has reportedly fully recovered from that blood clot condition, but they need to make sure he stays healthy.
Spurs give Wembanyama some backup help
This offseason, the Spurs signed recent Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet to give Wembanyama a reliable backup, making sure that they do not have to push their superstar's limits. On Monday morning, the Spurs made another move to add more frontcourt depth.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Spurs are re-signing Bismack Biyombo after the 14-year NBA veteran spent the last two months with the team at the end of the 2024-25 season.
"Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN," Charania reported. "Spurs and Biyombo's agents at Wasserman reached a new contract for his 15th NBA season. Biyombo averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 28 games last season."
Biyombo, 33, fills San Antonio's final roster spot to return to the Spurs for the 2025-26 season, giving the team a much-needed third-string center who they know they can trust in a pinch.
Biyombo at a glance
Biyombo became the Spurs' go-to center last season after Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, as the veteran big man started 26 of his 28 appearances after being signed. In those 28 appearances, Biyombo averaged 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game, while shooting 58.8% from the field.
Biyombo has spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Charlotte Hornets in the last five years, and the long-time veteran keeps a spot in the league with Monday's Spurs signing.
The Spurs now have a backup center rotation of Kornet and Biyombo, as well as a stretch-five option in Kelly Olynyk, to give the team plenty of options when Wembanyama needs relief.
