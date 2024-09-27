WATCH: San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Makes Frost Bank Center Appearance
Victor Wembanyama reintroduced himself to the San Antonio Spurs' faithful on Wednesday during a homecoming celebration at Frost Bank Center.
He gave them reason for optimism and excitement as they get ready for training camp to open next week.
"Give back a little of the love," the star said. "The least I can do is give you guys 100 percent every game because I know you guys are going to be here. You're going to come and support us, so thank you so much. You can count on me for that. Go Spurs Go!"
Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year is expected to have a big season in his sophomore campaign. He is expected to be voted a Western Conference All-Star. Depending on his supporting cast, he should also make a run at the league's Most Valuable Player Award.
In order for Wembanyama to really own the city, he must help the Spurs improve on their 22-win season of a year ago. The Spurs were 15th in the NBA in attendance. They came to see the young Frenchman.
WATCH: What to Expect Ahead of Media Day, Training Camp
He did not disappoint. He definitely played to the crowd.
This season the fans will get to see Wembanyama and fellow veterans Chris Paul and Keldon Johnson. Those three names alone are worth the price of admission. The Frost Bank Center should be hopping every game. Wembanyama wants to put people in the seats.
For a team used to winning 60 games a year and hanging championship banners from the rafters, things have to change. If you ask Wembanyama, he will be the first to talk about the change in attitudes.
The other players should be able to feed off his excitement.