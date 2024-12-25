San Antonio Spurs Tip Off Christmas Day Against New York Knicks

Q "Wemby had 8 blocks today"



Josh Hart "IDC what he got today…I care what he got on [Christmas]"



Off camera "You tweeted Spurs suck yesterday"



Josh "I wasn't talking about those Spurs…Tottenham…they trash"



Q "What's your impression of Wemby?"



Josh "I better not guard him" pic.twitter.com/AEfTIoMp67