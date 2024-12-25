San Antonio Spurs Tip Off Christmas Day Against New York Knicks
The San Antonio Spurs (15-14) get the NBA's Christmas Day festivities started by taking on the New York Knicks (19-10) in Madison Square Garden. The Spurs look to bounce back from Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in order to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture.
"First of all, spending Christmas in New York, it's going to be like the movies, I hope," Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama said on playing in his first Christmas Day matchup. Wembanyama's averaged 29.2 points and 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 blocks in his last five games as he's getting comfortable in his second year in the NBA.
The Spurs haven't beaten the Knicks in New York since 2019, but did win their last encounter in overtime thanks to a historic performance from Wembanyama. The French superstar scored 40 points and secured 20 rebounds and seven assists to win 130-126 in March of last year. The Spurs needed every bit of Wembanyama's effort as Knicks guard Jalen Brunson set a career high, scoring 60 points.
Read More: Opportunity In Hand, Spurs Treating Big-Stage Christmas Test 'Business As Usual'
The New York Knicks are 9-4 at home this season and enters Wednesday's game on a four-game winning streak. The Knicks have won nine of its last 11 contests, losing just twice in nearly a month.
It will be San Antonio's first opportunity to see Karl-Anthony Towns since he was traded from Minnesota to New York in the offseason. Towns and Brunson have paired nicely so far and have combined for 49.3 points, 16.7 rebounds and 11.2 assists as the duo have the Knicks in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Spurs are an 8.5-point underdog as they make their 12th appearance on Christmas Day. San Antonio is 5-6 overall on Christmas Day, but won their last appearance in 2016 against the Chicago Bulls. The game will be televised on ABC at noon EST.
The NBA has a full slate of Christmas Day games, following the conclusion of Spurs-Knicks fans can see the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. EST, Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. EST, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. EST and Denver Nuggets at Pheonix Suns at 10:30 p.m. EST.