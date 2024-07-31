Victor Wembanyama Puts His Country On His Back; France Beats Japan In Overtime
Victor Wembanyama scored eight of his 18 points in overtime to lift Team France to a 94-90 victory over Team Japan in Les Bleus' second preliminary round match Tuesday morning.
The San Antonio Spurs rookie also finished with 11 rebounds and six assists.
The game was tied at 84 heading into overtime. Wembanyama then took over and scored the first eight points to give France a 92-84 lead. They were able to hold off a Japanese rally and earn the victory to improve to 2-0 in Group B play.
With the victory, France advances to the quarterfinals. Also moving along from the group is Germany and Canada. The U.S. can lock up the final spot with over South Sudan on Wednesday.
"The realization, the dynamic of the game," Wembanyama said when asked what changed in overtime. "they were playing like underdogs and we were waiting for them to punch a little bit too much. I wanted to make a point and punch first in overtime.
"And it worked."
Unfortunately for the him, Wembanyama aggravated his left hip a few times during the game — clearly favoring his right leg. After the game, he said it was not really his hip, but "other places."
The 20-year-old started off hot, but then was a no-show for the final three quarters of the game, that was until overtime, when the massive man took over.
"Champion maturity. Champion mentality," France coach Vincent Collet said. "He was not good in the second half, but he didn't lose confidence. And he made the tough plays."
Wembanyama likely already had it, but his clutch performance instilled even more confidence in his teammates, who said he's a pleasure to have on the squad following .
"I don't know why he has to prove more," France forward and Wembanyama's former teammate with Metropolitans 92 Bilal Coulibaly said. "He was being himself, a great teammate, a great player. Proud of him."
Next up for France is a final preliminary game against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder and Team Germany, where a win would send Wembanyama and company to the knock-out stage with plenty of momentum.
Tipoff from that matchup is set for Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Central.