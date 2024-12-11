Inside The Spurs

LOOK: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Stars in NBA's New 'Jingle Hoops' Commercial

Ahead of the NBA's annual Christmas Slate, it released a new version of the iconic "Jingle Hoops" commercial, this time featuring budding talent like San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center.
SAN ANTONIO — As December rages on — and the San Antonio Spurs take full advantage of their four-day break from action — the hype surrounding NBA Christmas is only growing.

The Silver & Black will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Graden for Victor Wembanyama's first Christmas Day game, and it seems he isn't the only one looking forward to such a matchup.

In the NBA's new iteration of the "Jingle Hoops" commercial, which became an iconic watch for any of the league's fans, the same characters, in animated form, were brought back to begin the shooting performance to the tune of "Jingle Bells."

This time, however, Wembanyama got to be the first new cameo, swatting a shot out of the air before it landed in Anthony Edwards' hands to kick off the "new era" of Christmas talent.

Take a look:

San Antonio has a little over two weeks until its Christmas matchup, but rest assured, the game is lingering overhead.

And for fans who don't regularly tune into Spurs games, the added fanfare combined with Wembanyama's commercial appearance might illicit some interest.

Seems the stakes are being raised even higher.

