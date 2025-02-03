San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are hitting the road for a six-game road trip, their first stop is against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Monday night's game will be the third meeting between the two teams, with both prior games going in favor of the Grizzlies. The most recent game ended in a final score of 140-112. The game was tightly contested until late in the third quarter when the Grizzlies exploded past the Spurs and never looked back.
The Spurs will be looking to bounce back after their previous encounter with the Grizzlies, but they may be down a key piece of their roster. The team has submitted their injury report and it has four players listed: Victor Wembanyama, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with an undisclosed illness.
David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are listed as out as they are on their two-way G League contracts.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Marcus Smart, Vince Williams Jr., Desmond Bane, Cam Spencer, and Zach Edey
Ja Morant is QUESTIONABLE with right shoulder soreness.
Brandon Clarke is questionable with back soreness, Marcus Smart is doubtful with a right index finger tear, Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful with a right ankle sprain, Desmond Bane is out with left ankle soreness, Cam Spencer is out with left thumb surgery recovery, and Zach Edey is available with a face mask.
The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies will face off Monday at 8:00 p.m. EST
