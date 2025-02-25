San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs have stayed in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans in a rematch of their game from Sunday night. The Spurs will be looking to correct their mistakes in the last game and come away with the victory in Tuesday night's rematch.
This will be the third of four meetings in the regular season between the two teams, with the series currently tied 1-1. The Spurs fell short Sunday in a 114-96 loss that saw them give up their lead early in the fourth and never recover from then on.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT as he suffers from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
Charles Bassey is out with a left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix are both out due to their two-way contracts as well.
The Pelicans have four players listed on their injury report: Brandon Boston, Keion Brooks Jr., Herbert Jones, and Dejounte Murray.
Brandon Boston is out with an ankle sprain and a non-covid illness, Keion Brooks Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Herbert Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, and Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture.
The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans will face off Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived