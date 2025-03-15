San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Both teams are coming into the game having lost four of their last five games.
Saturday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Spurs are trailing the season series 1 game to 2 in favor of the Pelicans. Although the seeding won't matter much for either team come the end of the season, winning Saturday's game and splitting the season series for the Spurs would be a morale boost for the team.
The Spurs have six players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT due to extensor tendon surgery in his left fifth finger.
Charles Bassey is out with acute-on-chronic bone bruise of his left knee, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, and Riley Minix is out due to this two-way contract.
The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Boston, Keion Brooks Jr., Herbert Jones, Yves Missi, Dejounte Murray, and Lester Quinones.
Zion Williamson is OUT due to personal reasons.
Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction, Keion Brooks Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Herbert Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Yves Missi is out with a left ankle sprain, Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture, and Lester Quinones is out due to his two-way contract.
The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
