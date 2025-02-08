San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
After a heartbreaking loss against the Charlotte Hornets, the San Antonio Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back.
De'Aaron Fox had a chance to play hero against the Hornets when he hit a buzzer-beating game-winner in the final seconds of the game that ultimately didn't count. Now, less than 24 hours later, the San Antonio Spurs have to emotionally recover and recoup.
Fortunately, the Spurs are relatively healthy as they head into Saturday's contest with the Magic.
The San Antonio Spurs have four players listed on their injury report: Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.
The Orlando Magic have three players listed on their injury report: Jalen Suggs, Mac McClung, and Mo Wagner.
Jalen Suggs is doubtful with a left quad contusion, Mac McClung is out due to a G League two-way, and Mo Wagner is out due to a torn ACL in his left knee.
Orlando has been struggling tremendously as of late, losing eight out of their last ten games. Saturday night is the perfect opportunity for the Spurs to get back on track, they just need to get past the game being a back-to-back.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Orlando Magic 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
