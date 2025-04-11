Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Multiple All-Stars are listed on the San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs are wrapping up their four-game road trip on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the Spurs and the Suns. The season series is currently tied at 1-1, with only bragging rights at stake for both teams at this point in the season.

The Spurs took the double-digit 120-109 win in their last meeting in February behind an impressive performance from De'Aaron Fox, who put the team on his shoulder in clutch time and scored 11 points to secure the win. Fox ended the night with 26 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

The Spurs are entering the game with six players listed on the injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Riley Minix, and Devin Vassell.

Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.

Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox of the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Keldon Johnson is out with left ankle soreness, Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation, Riley Minix is out with left shoulder labrum surgery, and Devin Vassell is out with left ankle soreness.

The Suns are entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Kevin Durant and Nick Richards.

Kevin Durant of the Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is OUT with a left ankle sprain.

Nick Richards is out with right elbow inflammation.

The San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Could Spurs Make Offseason Trade for Kevin Durant?

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

Home/News