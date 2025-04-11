San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are wrapping up their four-game road trip on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.
This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the Spurs and the Suns. The season series is currently tied at 1-1, with only bragging rights at stake for both teams at this point in the season.
The Spurs took the double-digit 120-109 win in their last meeting in February behind an impressive performance from De'Aaron Fox, who put the team on his shoulder in clutch time and scored 11 points to secure the win. Fox ended the night with 26 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.
The Spurs are entering the game with six players listed on the injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Riley Minix, and Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Keldon Johnson is out with left ankle soreness, Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation, Riley Minix is out with left shoulder labrum surgery, and Devin Vassell is out with left ankle soreness.
The Suns are entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Kevin Durant and Nick Richards.
Kevin Durant is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Nick Richards is out with right elbow inflammation.
The San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
