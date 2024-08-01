Would Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Fit With Wembanyama, Spurs?
One of the undisputed pursuits the San Antonio Spurs made over the offseason was improving their point guard position. Several names found their way in rumors, including the likes of Darius Garland, Trae Young and their eventual signee, Chris Paul.
Bringing Paul to the organization was a significant move, even at 39 years old. He brings stability and leadership to the position, along with helping develop San Antonio's hopeful starting point guard of the future, Stephon Castle.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, however, there was an under-the-radar option that the Spurs had interest in throughout free agency before signing their veteran: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.
After two strong seasons in Indiana as a second-round pick, Nembhard earned a three-year, $59 million contract extension to pry him away from any other potential suitors. He was pivotal to Indiana's playoff run that reached all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 56 percent shooting from the field and 48.3 percent from 3.
Becoming a top contributor on a legitimate playoff contender certainly helped open up options for Nembhard over the offseason, but he decided to remain in Indiana with a nice payday alongside it.
Still, it may not stop San Antonio's pursuit once the season gets underway.
The Spurs would have to wait until after Jan. 24 to even think about trading for Nembhard, but it could still be worth a try by then, especially if they find themselves in playoff contention. Paul will likely only be spending one season at a maximum in San Antonio, so Nembhard would bring a long-term contract to stick in the lineup for multiple years instead.
If such a move were to happen, Indiana would likely want a player or two and some first-round picks from San Antonio — or any inquiring franchise, for that matter — which would leave it to make some more decisions regarding who they'd be willing to give up in the long run.
The 24-year-old has shown the ability to be an efficient scorer, tough-nosed defender and effective playmaker, which are all aspects San Antonio would desire in a point guard. He also matches the timeline, fitting right alongside Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and the rest of its core.
The Pacers may prefer to keep Nembhard around as part of their own core, but depending on how much the Spurs covet him, they could make a more than fair offer. Such a trade may not happen until the deadline in February, but it's an idea to keep thinking on for San Antonio.