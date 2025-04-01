Inside The Spurs

Spurs Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Magic

The San Antonio Spurs will once again turn to Bismack Biyombo against the Magic in place of a key starter

Matt Guzman

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Bismack Biyombo is back in the starting lineup for the first time in three games.

Less than an hour before the San Antonio Spurs were set to play host to the Orlando Magic, the team announced that Jeremy Sochan would sit with unexpected lower back spasms. He was previously listed as available without any prior injury history in the weeks leading up.

San Antonio currently holds sole possession of the Western Conference's No. 13 seed; the Spurs are half a game back from the Portland Trail Blazers and 4 1/2 games back from the Sacramento Kings at the No. 10 seed.

Meanwhile, the Magic is looking to secure a bounce-back victory on the second night of a back-to-back after dropping a game to the LA Clippers on the road Monday night. In that effort, it'll be missing Cole Anthony, Moritz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Ethan Thompson.

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan
Mar 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) shoots in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Beyond Sochan, the Spurs will be missing Victor Wembanyama, who has been out since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder; De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger and Charles Bassey, who continues to manage the recovery of a bone bruise in his left knee.

As a result, they'll start Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell and Biyombo.

Following the Spurs' blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors, acting coach Mitch Johnson spoke on Biyombo's recent absences from his rotation. Turns out, his return wasn't such an unlikely possibility.

"It's just a look we went with," Johnson said of playing Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili over Biyombo or Bassey. "Not a reflection of anything in terms of Charles or Bismack."

Tipoff between the Spurs and Magic from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.

