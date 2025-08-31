Spurs Champion Matt Bonner Names Team's X-Factor Next to Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama will undoubtedly captain the San Antonio Spurs as they look to make a postseason push for the first time since his arrival in 2023.
Next to him will be recently extended point guard De'Aaron Fox, who signed a four-year maximum deal to remain with the team through the 2029-30 season; Dylan Harper, the Spurs' No. 2 overall pick over the offseason; and Stephon Castle, fresh off a winning Rookie of the Year campaign.
According to two-time NBA champion Matt Bonner, San Antonio's depth goes further than that.
Bonner Names Spurs' 'X-Factor'
Speaking on a radio broadcast, Bonner singled out Devin Vassell as the Spurs' "X-factor." His reasoning was simple.
"I think he's underrated," Bonner said. "He's sneaky, super athletic on both end of the floor. He's just got to stay healthy."
Last season, Vassell averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3. Foot surgery over the offseason delayed his season debut until Nov. 9 — a setback that ultimately disqualified him from postseason awards — but upon his return, he began contributing offensively.
"Playoffs," Vassell said. "That's it. That's all I see."
Of Vassell’s two main goals, the former was simple; the latter, more personal.
"I feel like I've shown when I'm healthy, I can play with the best of them," Vassell said. "Everybody in the organization knows that when I'm healthy ... the team plays a great game."
Add Bonner to the list of believers.
"When people look at their roster, they forget about him," Bonner said. "(Vassell) a really good player. He gives them a really good third scoring option that can go off."
Next season, Vassell will have more to prove. His contract, as the Spurs' roster is currently constructed, is the second-most expensive behind Fox's, yet his output hasn't been quite to the level of "co-star" San Antonio envisioned. That's the shooting guard's next step.
Considering Bonner won two titles with the Spurs, he's equipped to call his shot. And if Vassell gets back on an upward trajectory, it could push San Antonio straight into contention.
