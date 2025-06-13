Spurs Champion Predicts Ex-Warriors, Celtics Coaches for Knicks Job
In a season where numerous teams have unexpectedly hired their successful head coaches, perhaps none has been more head-scratching than the New York Knicks' firing of Tom Thibodeau.
However, it wasn't the fact that the Knicks just fired Thibodeau; it was the fact that they fired him without having an appropriate backup ready. The void has left numerous wondering who will be the next head coach of the Knicks.
During an episode of All the Smoke Unplugged, former NBA champions Vernon Maxwell and Stephen Jackson made their predictions at the team's next head coach.
"I think who should get the job is Sam Cassell," Maxwell said. "He deserve a chance man. He done developed so many players, I mean so many guys he developed."
"I'm always rooting for Sam, but if I had to pick one who I just feel like would be an educated guess because of where they're at right now, they need a coach that they can come in and take them to another level. I think the only guy is Mark Jackson. If ain't gonna be Sam Cassell, it needs to be Mark Jackson," Stephen Jackson said.
In all honesty, hiring Mark Jackson in place of Tom Thibodeau wouldn't exactly be a home run move for the Knicks. Unfortunately, while Cassell deserves a chance, the Knicks are in too win-now of a situation to give a job to a first-time coach. A name that should not surprise anyone, though, would be someone like a Michael Malone.
