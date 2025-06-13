Inside The Spurs

Spurs Champion Predicts Ex-Warriors, Celtics Coaches for Knicks Job

Former NBA champions Stephen Jackson and Vernon Maxwell make their predictions for the next New York Knicks head coach

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau at a press conference at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau at a press conference at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a season where numerous teams have unexpectedly hired their successful head coaches, perhaps none has been more head-scratching than the New York Knicks' firing of Tom Thibodeau.

However, it wasn't the fact that the Knicks just fired Thibodeau; it was the fact that they fired him without having an appropriate backup ready. The void has left numerous wondering who will be the next head coach of the Knicks.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During an episode of All the Smoke Unplugged, former NBA champions Vernon Maxwell and Stephen Jackson made their predictions at the team's next head coach.

"I think who should get the job is Sam Cassell," Maxwell said. "He deserve a chance man. He done developed so many players, I mean so many guys he developed."

"I'm always rooting for Sam, but if I had to pick one who I just feel like would be an educated guess because of where they're at right now, they need a coach that they can come in and take them to another level. I think the only guy is Mark Jackson. If ain't gonna be Sam Cassell, it needs to be Mark Jackson," Stephen Jackson said.

In all honesty, hiring Mark Jackson in place of Tom Thibodeau wouldn't exactly be a home run move for the Knicks. Unfortunately, while Cassell deserves a chance, the Knicks are in too win-now of a situation to give a job to a first-time coach. A name that should not surprise anyone, though, would be someone like a Michael Malone.

Related Articles

Potential New Date on Kevin Durant Trade Revealed

Potential Kevin Durant Trade Package to Spurs Revealed

Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Teams Narrowed Down to Five Choices

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

Home/News