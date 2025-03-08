Spurs Coach Provides Latest Victor Wembanyama Update
For the first time since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made an appearance on his team’s bench for a road game.
"If he could fly, he would,” De’Aaron Fox said prior to Friday night’s contest against the Sacramento Kings — his homecoming. “He truly wants everyone around him to succeed. He's just a blessing to be around."
Little did Fox know, Wembanyama had something up his sleeve. After consulting team doctors, who deemed it safe for the big man to travel while on a regimen of blood thinners, Wembanyama was able to fly with his teammates to Sacramento to support them in any way he could.
Despite the 127-109 loss, it helped.
“He’s going crazy from not playing,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama, “from not being with his team and his teammates … just being in the locker room, being on the bench and being with his teammates means a lot to him and everybody else.”
As difficult as it was for Fox to be welcomed back to Sacramento with a shower of boos from the once-friendly crowd, embracing his new role with his new team was of utmost priority.
He wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“At the end of the day, when you change teams, you’re going to play the (other) team,” Fox said, admitting that Friday didn’t carry much extra weight. “It’s going to happen.”
