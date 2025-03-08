Inside The Spurs

Spurs Coach Provides Latest Victor Wembanyama Update

San Antonio Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson gave a new Victor Wembanyama update

Matt Guzman

Mar 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate on the sideline in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate on the sideline in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made an appearance on his team’s bench for a road game.

"If he could fly, he would,” De’Aaron Fox said prior to Friday night’s contest against the Sacramento Kings — his homecoming. “He truly wants everyone around him to succeed. He's just a blessing to be around."

Little did Fox know, Wembanyama had something up his sleeve. After consulting team doctors, who deemed it safe for the big man to travel while on a regimen of blood thinners, Wembanyama was able to fly with his teammates to Sacramento to support them in any way he could.

Despite the 127-109 loss, it helped.

“He’s going crazy from not playing,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama, “from not being with his team and his teammates … just being in the locker room, being on the bench and being with his teammates means a lot to him and everybody else.”

As difficult as it was for Fox to be welcomed back to Sacramento with a shower of boos from the once-friendly crowd, embracing his new role with his new team was of utmost priority.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4)
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

He wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“At the end of the day, when you change teams, you’re going to play the (other) team,” Fox said, admitting that Friday didn’t carry much extra weight. “It’s going to happen.”

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News