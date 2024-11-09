San Antonio Spurs Fall Short in Final Seconds, Lose to Jazz 111-110
A late rally by Julian Champagnie and Stephon Castle falls short as the Spurs suffer a brutal loss to the Utah Jazz.
In this story:
The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening in a nail-biter, 111-110.
In the final seconds, Victor Wembanyama collided with Jordan Clarkson, resulting in an offensive foul that effectively sealed the game for the Jazz.
Wembanyama led the Spurs with an impressive performance, putting up 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Defensively, he was a force with seven blocks and an efficient 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.
Julian Champagnie and Stephon Castle rallied late, and Keldon Johnson hit a crucial three-pointer in the closing moments, but the Spurs ultimately came up short as the ball just didn’t bounce in their favor during a game with 16 lead changes.
How It Happened...
FINAL: Jazz 111, Spurs 110.
Fourth Quarter:
- 0:00: Clarkson gets fouled a couple more times, and a par of late threes by Julian Champagnie aren't enough, as the Spurs take a brutal loss to the NBA's worst team at home.
- 0:12: Castle fouls Clarkson, and he makes two of three at the line. Timeout Spurs. They'll have a chance to tie things up. Jazz 107, Spurs 104.
- 0:32: Keldon Johnson answers back immediately with a three-pointer of his own. Jazz 105, Spurs 104.
- 0:42: After Stephon Castle buried a huge shot, Collin Sexton follows with a massive three-pointer. Jazz 105, Spurs 101.
- 2:00: Jazz's lead is now extended to five after Lauri Markennen drains two crucial free throws late. Jazz 102, Spurs 97.
- 6:00: Collin Sexton fouls Stephon Castle, who drills both free throws. He then immediately gets a basket one possesion later. He's up to 19 points. Spurs 93, Jazz 93.
Third Quarter:
- 1:00: Back-to-back buckets by Collins and Clarkson has the Jazz up by four as we near the fourth quarter. Jazz 82, Spurs 78.
- 2:00: Victor Wembanyama is up to 19 points now on 6-for-11 shooting, he's looked better after some early struggles. Spurs are hanging in their, but the Jazz's athleticism is giving them trouble. Jazz 77, Spurs 76.
- 6:17: The Spurs have managed to climb their way back in this one. We're tied after Harrison Barnes nasty three-point stepback. Spurs 62, Jazz 62.
HALFTIME: Jazz 53, Spurs 45
Second Quarter:
- 1:00: Keldon Johnson gets fouled by Kessler and makes one of two shots at the line. Spurs trail by five. Jazz 50, Spurs 45.
- 5:31: Devin Vassell drills home his first three-pointer of the season. Jazz 39, Spurs 37.
- 6:50: Victor Wembanyama still just looks relatively uncomfortable out there. He's got five turnovers now. Spurs 30, Jazz 30.
- 8:30: Really sloppy play by the Spurs so far. They don't have much of an answer for Juzang or Collins, who are each obove 10 points early on. Spurs 25, Jazz 25.
First Quarter:
- 2:13: Pretty evident Vassell is still adjusting to live speed. He's missed both shot attempts so far, and let Sexton get by for a bucket. Spurs 19, Jazz 19.
- 4:00: Devin Vassell has officially returned to the court. Spurs fans with a loud cheer. Spurs 17, Jazz 17.
- 5:20: It's been an interesting start for Victor Wembanyama. He's got six points, five boards and two blocks but has also had two careless turnovers. Spurs 15, Jazz 15.
- 6:46: Stephon Castle has hit back-to-back-to-back threes from the left wing, he's on fire. Spurs 12, Jazz 9.
Pregame:
- Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Tip-off: 4:00 p.m. CT
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Broadcast: NBA TV, Bally Southwest
Injury Report
Spurs:
- Tre Jones: Out (ankle)
- Devin Vassell: Probable (foot)
- David Duke Jr.: Out (G League)
- Harrison Ingram: Out (G League)
- Riley Minix: Out (G League)
- Malaki Branham: Questionable (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan: Out (thumb)
Jazz:
- Keyonte George: Questionable (foot)
- Taylor Hendricks: Out (fibula)
- Micah Potter: Out (G League)
- Jason Preston: Out (G League)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G League)
- Collin Sexton: Available (finger)
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Gregg Popovich Latest: Spurs Coach Reportedly Dealing with 'Serious' Health Issue
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
Published |Modified