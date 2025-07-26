Spurs Free Agent Drawing Interest From EuroLeague Teams: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Charles Bassey was only ever slated to play three games at NBA 2K26 Summer League for the Boston Celtics.
Making a surprise appearance in the squad's starting lineup for its first contest, Bassey proved his potential as a tenable center, when healthy. And for a Boston squad that moved on from both Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kornet this offseason, his role would have been substantial.
Following Bassey's three games, the two sides weren't aligned; an overseas contract may be in the cards for the 24-year-old as he's reportedly drawn interest from several EuroLeague squads.
Atop that list is Serbian club KK Partizan.
"Charles is honored by the interest of Basketball Club Partizan," Bassey's agent, Marc McNeil, told Meridian Sports. "He is definitely considering the offer and will continue discussions with the club. Other European clubs have contacted him, but Partizan is his priority right now."
Bassey spent the first season of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers after he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, averaging three points and 2.7 rebounds in 23 appearances. Just before the regular season the following year, the center was waived and acquired by the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way deal.
Bassey's initial success in Austin led to an upgraded contract in February 2023 that spanned four seasons, but two straight season-ending injuries and mutable availability severely hampered his long-term fit in San Antonio.
The brunt of it came in his third season with the Spurs, when a left knee bone bruise kept him out for over a month amid Victor Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. Mitch Johnson's squad was forced to make an emergency signing of Bismack Biyombo to fill out the frontcourt, and Bassey only played two games for the remainder of the season.
The Spurs never held it against him.
"He's done everything we've asked," Johnson said. "When you ... see what he's really been through in terms of rehabbing and putting in work and time, it's tough. The mental part of when you're out and you're away from the team and are (thinking about whether) you're going to be who you were before (the injury)."
Now healthy again, Bassey looks ready to sign a new contract overseas. If he remains fit, he stands stand a chance to be an impact player for several seasons.
If not, the move could join a laundry list of "what ifs?"
