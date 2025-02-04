Inside The Spurs

Spurs-Grizzlies Delayed Due to Fan Medical Emergency

The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off Monday night for the third time this season

Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
A delayed start is in the cards for the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum after a fan suffered a medical emergency courtside just a few minutes prior to tipoff.

The fan, according to various reporters in the arena, was taken from the arena bowl on a stretcher after various EMS responders attempted several rounds of CPR. No official update on their status has been made.

Both the Spurs and Grizzlies left the court and returned to their respective locker rooms, and will begin a re-warm-up process once the court has been cleared. Game officials have adjusted tipoff to around 8:50 p.m. EST.

The Spurs and Grizzlies are set to face off Monday night fresh off a blockbuster trade for San Antonio that paired 27-year-old De'Aaron Fox with Victor Wembanyama. However, Fox will not be playing against the Grizzlies.

Currently two spots outside of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, the Spurs are looking to generate some positive momentum heading into the All-Star Break during their annual Rodeo Road Trip. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are riding a two-game win streak as the West's No. 2 seed.

"It's a good challenge," Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes said during shootaround. "Memphis is a team we've struggled against, but there's a good opportunity tonight to get a win."

More updates will be made to this story as information becomes available.

