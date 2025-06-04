Spurs Guard Gives Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox Updates
Injuries started to pile up for the San Antonio Spurs near the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot, in his left shoulder in February, while the recently acquired De'Aaron Fox had surgery on his left pinky finger, an injury that had plagued him since training camp with the Sacramento Kings.
Both players are fully expected to be back for the start of the 2025-26 season, but one Spurs player gave an insight into how the team is doing.
Blake Wesley was at the team's practice facility on Wednesday and briefly spoke to the media while shooting around with the team's Math Hoops Champion, where he revealed everyone on the team has been in the building and working.
"Everybody's healthy," Wesley started. "We're getting better. We're here for 2 1/2 hours every day, so we're getting better. Draft coming up, we've got the number two pick, number 14 pick, [and the] 36th pick, or something like that. We're just grinding out, getting better."
Wesley is entering his fourth season with the Spurs as a former first-round pick out of Notre Dame, but it's been hard for him to get consistent playing time. He appeared in 58 games last season but averaged less than 12 minutes per game. But for him and everyone on the team to be in the gym and working and healthy is a great sign going into the summer.
San Antonio can add to this already talented young core that includes Wembanyama, Fox, and Stephon Castle with their two lottery selections in this year's draft. They're expected to take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, which will give the Spurs a dynamic guard trio.
