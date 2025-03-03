Spurs Make Announcement on Signing 14-Year NBA Veteran
After losing superstar center Victor Wembanyama due to injury, many felt like the rest of the San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 campaign was doomed. While they would be correct, the Spurs have found hope in a dark tunnel following Wembanyama's season-ending scare.
Of course, guys like De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle have found time to shine in Wembanyama's absence, but the Spurs surprisingly found a viable replacement for their 7-foot-3 monster. Bismack Biyombo has come into San Antonio, averaging 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds through seven starts and is shooting 66.7% from the field.
After signing two 10-day contracts with San Antonio, the Spurs are officially hanging on to the 32-year-old center for the remainder of the season.
"The Spurs today announced that the team has signed center Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced," the Spurs released.
The 14-year NBA veteran was initially drafted seventh overall in 2011, and while he has never averaged more than 7.4 points per game, he continues to be a viable option for teams in need of a big man.
The Spurs are just 2-5 since announcing Wembanyama was done for the season, as they are practically just fighting for draft position with their superstar big man sidelined. The Spurs have fallen to 13th place in the Western Conference, so there is no real reason to not allow Biyombo to finish the season in San Antonio.
