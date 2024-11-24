Spurs Receive Injury Update on Devin Vassell Ahead of Warriors Matchup
The San Antonio Spurs are facing another challenge with Devin Vassell as they prepare for tonight’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Vassell, who has been dealing with a knee injury, will be sidelined once again. The 24-year-old had off-season foot surgery and has been working his way back into form, but the knee issue has caused further setbacks.
According to the team, an MRI revealed a knee contusion similar to the one Victor Wembanyama suffered earlier this season, and Vassell could be out for another game or two.
Although he participated in some light workouts after shootaround, the Spurs are taking a cautious approach with their promising guard.
“I think we said at the start of this thing we were going to be conservative with him, so he's probably frustrated as much as anybody with us,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said. “But I think we have a big picture in mind here, and he's trending really, really well.”
Vassell's absence is a significant blow to the Spurs, who will look to stay competitive against the Warriors without one of their key players. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center.
The Spurs will hope to continue their strong start to the season despite the injury setbacks.