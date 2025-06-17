Spurs Reportedly Targeting Celtics Star as Kevin Durant Replacement
With trade talks surrounding Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant heating up, multiple teams are starting to both gain and lose interest. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, it isn't easy to formulate a trade package that satisfies both parties, especially for an aging star such as Durant.
Earlier in the week, it was reported that Durant's preferred destination is the San Antonio Spurs. Durant has ties to Texas, having played at the University of Texas at Austin before getting drafted, so both the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs should be regarded as favorites.
As with every trade rumor in the offseason, multiple conflicting reports suggest different landing spots for highly regarded players, and Durant seemingly has control of his next destination.
A new report by Brett Siegel revealed some intriguing new information regarding alternative star players the Spurs could target should Durant get traded elsewhere.
"In fact, all has gone quiet in San Antonio over the last 48 hours regarding Durant, the 2025 NBA Draft, and other potential trade paths for stars around the league," Siegel wrote.
He continued to say, "Internally, the Spurs have discussed what the aftermath of a Durant trade would do to their future, sources said. While there is a level of interest that exists, this organization will not sacrifice a big chunk of what they have built through the years for the aging star."
While the Spurs are definitely in the market for Durant, they also have their eyes set on some younger stars who may become available in the future.
Siegel wrote, "Other than a potential trade for Giannis in the future, the Spurs have also monitored Jaylen Brown's status with the Boston Celtics through the years, sources said. Now that the Boston Celtics are primed to take a step back and are looking to cut costs, the 28-year-old Finals MVP is suddenly worth talking about."
The Spurs did not qualify for the Play-In Tournament, as Victor Wembanyama sat out the end of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder. With the 2nd and 14th overall picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Spurs are expected to be active and aggressive during the offseason.
