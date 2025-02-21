Spurs Reveal Victor Wembanyama's Injury Replacement vs. Suns
AUSTIN, Texas — With no Charles Bassey and no Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a tight spot.
All season, a backup center was perhaps the team's greatest need — even before dealing away Zach Collins at the trade deadline for De'Aaron Fox. But after it was announced that Wembanyama would be missing the remainder of the regular season due to deep vein thrombosis, bad became worse.
San Antonio got smaller as it waits for Bassey's impending return, but Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson named his star's replacement in the starting lineup: newly acquired veteran big man Bismack Biyombo.
"You can mark that one down," he said.
Biyombo played next to Chris Paul in Phoenix for a few seasons but last played 10 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2023-24 season. Thursday night against the Suns will mark his first significant action since signing a 10-day contract with the Spurs earlier in February.
The 32-year-old isn't a permanent replacement, though there stands a chance that he signs a standard contract in the wake of Wembanyama's absence.
Until then, the Spurs will focus their efforts on playing good basketball for the rest of the season. That, and hoping for a speedy recovery for Wembanyama.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Suns at Moody Center in Austin is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
