Spurs Rookie Joins LeBron James on Historic NBA List
SAN ANTONIO — Now with more opportunity, Stephon Castle has continued to cement himself as a scorer. Friday evening, he became more than that.
The San Antonio Spurs rookie finished off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers with 17 points, 14 assists, three steals and a block — a statline that landed him in elite company in numerous ways.
On the team side of things, Castle registered the most assists in a game by any rookie in the NBA season and tied Alvin Robertson for the second-most assists in a game by any Spurs rookie.
He also joined LeBron James as the only NBA players under 21 years old to register such a statline, which Castle credited to more experience reading NBA defenses.
"From the beginning of the season to now, I feel like the shifts I've seen when I'm on the ball are a lot heavier," Castle said. "I feel like that's a luxury for me to be able to get my teammate a shot, or to create for my teammate. Doing that in the first three quarters just opens up the court late in the game when we need a bucket."
Thanks to his performance, the Spurs won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 against the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, respectively.
They still currently sit at the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference ahead of their road matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena is set for 6 p.m. EST Sunday.
