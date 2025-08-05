Spurs Star De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Big NBA Decision
SAN ANTONIO — De'Aaron Fox wouldn't have had it any other way.
After he was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in February in a three-team deal that involved Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls, Fox began assimilating to a place he hoped to become familiar with.
Part of that included learning the culture.
"Just being able to be a part of an organization like this," Fox said after signing his first maximum extension with the franchise, "you go into the practice facility ... the arena, and see those banners hanging. There's nothing you can do beside try to build on that."
Fox Breaks Silence on Extension
Fox's extension spans four additional seasons, grossing him over $200 million while keeping him on the roster through 2030. Per reports, there is no player or team option included in the deal.
With Wembanyama eligible for a maximum rookie scale extension of his own next offseason, it sets the table for both stars to play alongside one another for an extensive period of time.
“We want be the best pick-and-roll combo in the league," Fox said of him and Wembanyama at the end of the regular season. "We('re) two guys who are extremely dynamic, can pick and choose our spots whenever we want."
San Antonio fell short of the playoffs for the sixth straight season in May — its longest postseason drought in franchise history — after injuries derailed both Fox and Wembanyama's campaigns, but adding No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper to the mix adds optimism to next season.
That said, several quandaries about Fox's fit long term as it relates to Harper or reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle underscored the point guard's pre-extension discourse.
One Western Conference scout made a claim that Harper would make Fox expendable. Others said that San Antonio would have to choose between Fox and Castle; all three weren't capable of playing in the same rotation.
With his signature, both Fox and the Spurs sent a message.
"So thankful to be a part of an incredible organization," Fox wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It's an honor to put on black and silver."
"I think we can compete with anyone in the league," Harper added. "We're having that mindset ... we're just going to keep stacking days."
