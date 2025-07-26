Spurs Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Major Offseason Announcement
SAN ANTONIO — De'Aaron Fox was supposed to take a tour of Asia a la Victor Wembanyama this summer, only his came with company.
On July 8, Curry Brand announced its 2025 Curry Brand World Tour, set to feature both the San Antonio Spurs star and Golden State Warriors frontman Steph Curry beginning in August. Stops along the way included San Francisco, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Chongqing, China.
Announced by Fox Friday afternoon, Curry will be making the trip solo.
"Unfortunately, I won't be able to travel to Asia next month," the point guard said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. "This was a tough decision for me. I was really looking forward to traveling to ... meet all of you and show off the Curry 2s and experience the incredible basketball culture in Asia."
Fox didn't provide a reason for his cancellation, and no official statement beyond the video has been made by Under Armour, Curry Brand, or the Spurs.
"I'm truly sorry," he said. "Your love for the game and unmatched enthusiasm set you apart from any other fanbase in the world."
The Spurs' point guard recently recovered from a pinkie surgery he underwent on March 17 to repair ligament damage sustained during training camp while still with the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he and the team have prioritized building chemistry ahead of next season.
“We should be clear, me and Vic, ... around the same time," Fox said at the end of the regular season. "So, we’d be able to get together in the summer and be able to work with each other.”
