Spurs Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Major Offseason Announcement

San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox recently announced he won't be joining Steph Curry on the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour next month

Matt Guzman

Mar 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center.
Mar 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center.
SAN ANTONIO — De'Aaron Fox was supposed to take a tour of Asia a la Victor Wembanyama this summer, only his came with company.

On July 8, Curry Brand announced its 2025 Curry Brand World Tour, set to feature both the San Antonio Spurs star and Golden State Warriors frontman Steph Curry beginning in August. Stops along the way included San Francisco, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Chongqing, China.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5)
Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Announced by Fox Friday afternoon, Curry will be making the trip solo.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to travel to Asia next month," the point guard said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. "This was a tough decision for me. I was really looking forward to traveling to ... meet all of you and show off the Curry 2s and experience the incredible basketball culture in Asia."

Fox didn't provide a reason for his cancellation, and no official statement beyond the video has been made by Under Armour, Curry Brand, or the Spurs.

"I'm truly sorry," he said. "Your love for the game and unmatched enthusiasm set you apart from any other fanbase in the world."

The Spurs' point guard recently recovered from a pinkie surgery he underwent on March 17 to repair ligament damage sustained during training camp while still with the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he and the team have prioritized building chemistry ahead of next season.

“We should be clear, me and Vic, ... around the same time," Fox said at the end of the regular season. "So, we’d be able to get together in the summer and be able to work with each other.”

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

