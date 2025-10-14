Spurs Star Stephon Castle Gives Injury Update After Pacers Game
By drafting standout guard Dylan Harper with the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs built one of the most intriguing guard trios in the league. Putting Harper, a 19-year-old guard with star potential, alongside proven All-Star De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle should make for an intriguing mix of talent in their backcourt.
However, the Spurs have yet to see the full trio on the court all together. Through four preseason games, De'Aaron Fox has yet to play as he recovers from a hamstring injury, Dylan Harper missed the first two games with a thumb injury, and Stephon Castle missed the first three with a minor knee injury.
Castle makes his preseason debut
Castle finally made his preseason debut on Monday night in a Spurs' 124-108 win over the Indiana Pacers. In the win, Castle dropped 14 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals on 5-12 shooting through 19 minutes of action.
However, Castle seemed to get banged up again, suffering an apparent calf injury during Monday's game. Luckily, Castle assured that it was nothing to be concerned about.
"My calf is good. It started to cramp up at the end, but that all comes with it," the standout guard said after Monday's game.
The Spurs certainly do not want to see Castle get banged up heading into the 2025-26 season, especially after he was so resilient during his rookie campaign. Castle played in 81 of San Antonio's 82 games last season and is now expected to have an expanded role as a sophomore.
While they have the depth to afford to have a few injuries in their backcourt here and there, these preseason injuries to Fox, Castle, and Harper are certainly not what the franchise wanted to see. However, it could certainly be worse.
Even with all of the injuries they have faced through preseason, the Spurs are 4-0, and superstar center Victor Wembanyama has looked incredible. The Spurs are undoubtedly building something special in San Antonio, but their X-factor moving forward is their health. If they can stay healthy, they could be a title contender in no time.
The Spurs are set to finish their 2025 preseason slate with another matchup against the Pacers on Friday in San Antonio, and fans should get another look at Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Victor Wembanyama before the 2025-26 regular season starts.