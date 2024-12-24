San Antonio Spurs’ Turnover Woes Continue in Tough Loss to Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs fought hard Monday night in Philadelphia but couldn’t overcome their turnover woes, falling to the 76ers 111-106 in a tightly contested matchup.
Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle delivered solid performances, showcasing why the Spurs have high hopes for their young core.
Wembanyama filled the stat sheet with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and an eye-popping eight blocks. He also knocked down 6-of-13 three-point attempts, though his five turnovers highlighted a broader team issue.
Castle was sharp, too, contributing 17 points on an efficient 7-for-9 shooting night, along with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. While he had a strong outing, the Spurs’ ball security struggles overshadowed individual brilliance.
Turnovers were a recurring problem, with the team committing 19 on the night.
Veteran Chris Paul added four, while Julian Champagnie, who had a solid shooting performance with five three-pointers on 10 attempts, chipped in three more.
Despite their struggles taking care of the ball, the Spurs showed progress in other areas.
They hit 15-of-45 shots from beyond the arc—a work in progress but trending in the right direction—and converted 17-of-18 free throws, continuing their reliable showing at the line.
Defensively, they had their hands full with Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers’ star guard torched the Spurs for 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five three-pointers of his own. His relentless energy, especially in crunch time, proved to be the difference for Philadelphia.
The loss drops San Antonio to 15-14 on the season, as their rollercoaster campaign continues.
Hovering around .500, the team will look to bounce back on Christmas morning when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
The Spurs are clearly developing, but until they clean up their turnover issues, close games like this will remain an uphill battle.