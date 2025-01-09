Why the Spurs Lost to the Bucks: 3 Key Stats From Wednesday's Game
San Antonio still has a long ways to go in its journey back to being a NBA championship contender and Wednesday’s game reminded the Spurs of that.
Milwaukee hosted the Spurs and sent them home with a 121-105 loss that. The Bucks never found themselves behind San Antonio on the scoreboard after an AJ Green three-pointer with 3:09 left in the first quarter.
It wasn't the best performance by San Antonio this season and the 16 point loss to the Bucks gave the Spurs their third-straight loss, leaving the Spurs as the Western Conference No. 10 seed.
Here are three key stats that explains why the Spurs lost Wednesday to Milwaukee:
10
That’s how many points Wembanyama scored against the Bucks. The Spurs’ second-year center made just 4-of-10 field goal attempts, including 2-of-6 from three-point range. Wembanyama did grab 10 rebounds and blocked three shots, but finished with a -7 plus-minus stat.
3
That’s how many Milwaukee players scored at least 22 points (all of whom were in the starting lineup). Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 26 points, Antetokounmpo was next with 25 and Brook Lopez had 22. Milwaukee’s other two starters, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson, had a combined three points scored.
47.8
That was Milwaukee’s field goal percentage against San Antonio. Comparatively, San Antonio had a 36.8 field goal percentage. Simply put, the Bucks took less shots than the Spurs and made more baskets than the.