Spurs vs. Bulls: Game Preview and How to Watch
The San Antonio Spurs aim to get back on track Thursday night when they host the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center.
After a solid stretch of five wins in seven games, the Spurs hit a roadblock Tuesday with a 104-93 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Devin Vassell provided a spark off the bench, scoring 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama tallied 15 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.
Unfortunately for the Spurs, they’ll be without Wembanyama, who’s sidelined with a back injury.
His absence leaves a significant void in the lineup, particularly given the team’s struggles with backup center production in recent games. Zach Collins, while solid earlier this season, has cooled off recently but could see an increased role with Wembanyama unavailable.
Spurs Injury Woes
The Spurs’ injury report doesn’t stop with Wembanyama. Tre Jones (shoulder) is also out, along with G League assignments Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram, and David Duke Jr.
Game Details
- Who: San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
- Broadcast: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Bulls’ Challenges
The Bulls are also dealing with injuries, with Coby White (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot), and Lonzo Ball (knee) out. They could also be without Josh Giddey, who is questionable with an ankle injury.
Despite their health struggles, Chicago enters the matchup fresh off a commanding win over Brooklyn, with Nikola Vucevic continuing to anchor their offense.
What to Watch
The Spurs will need a collective effort to offset the absence of their superstar center. Devin Vassell’s scoring ability and Zach Collins’ potential resurgence will be key, as San Antonio aims to exploit the Bulls’ defensive struggles—Chicago currently allows the most points in the NBA.