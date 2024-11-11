Stephon Castle’s Career-High Night Proves His Lottery-Pick Worth Despite Loss
Saturday night didn’t end the way the San Antonio Spurs hoped, as they narrowly missed out on a win against the Utah Jazz, losing 111-110. But in the tough defeat, rookie Stephon Castle’s breakout performance was hard to miss.
The former UCONN standout and lottery pick put on a show, dropping a career-high 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including three shots from beyond the arc. He also added two rebounds, three assists, and two steals, showing just how well-rounded his game can be.
Castle, just 20 years old, was crucial in keeping the Spurs competitive all night. While the team fell short in the end, his performance was a silver lining—a glimpse of his potential to make a real impact in San Antonio.
"My confidence hasn't really shaken," Castle said after the game. "Sometimes, they haven't been falling. I've been in the gym and working on it a lot. My guys have been in the gym with me. We're all confident in each other to shoot the ball no matter who it is."
For Castle, Saturday was just the latest example of a young player finding his rhythm. Learning under veteran Chris Paul, Castle has a unique opportunity to build his skills as a playmaker and floor leader. And with his blend of athleticism, defense, and confidence, he’s already drawing attention as a potential long-term fit next to his young-gun Spurs teammates.
Castle’s decision-making in pick-and-roll scenarios also showcased some real promise, too.
While his primary role may eventually lean toward playmaking, his ability to run the second unit as an initiator allowed the Spurs to maximize spacing with their stretch forwards and bigs.
When Castle worked alongside Paul, the Spurs’ backcourt was able to manipulate the Jazz defense with two ball-handlers capable of running different sets. This setup enabled the Spurs to run multiple screen actions in a single possession, confusing the defense and creating options both at the rim and beyond the arc.
Castle’s emergence is promising, but with Devin Vassell set to increase his minutes soon, it remains to be seen if Castle will keep his starting role. But for now, he’s making every minute count and giving Spurs fans something to look forward to.
The Spurs are back in action against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. CT.