Stephon Castle Joins Ben Simmons on Exclusive NBA List vs. Nuggets
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs notched two wins in Denver against the Nuggets in a single season for the first time in a decade Wednesday night.
That wasn't the only bit history made.
Falling one assist shy of a triple-double, Stephon Castle once again showed out in the wake of a slew of injuries plaguing his team. Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Charles Bassey were all ruled out for various reasons; Castle wasted no time picking up the slack.
The Spurs rookie logged 15 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists in San Antonio's 113-106 road win to help it bounce back from a late collapse at home against the Orlando Magic. In doing so, he became the first rookie to record a game with at least 30 points, a game with at least 15 rebounds, and a game with at least 14 assists in the same season since Ben Simmons in 2017-18.
His performance only added to the hype surrounding his potential Rookie of the Year campaign, which, as far as his teammates are concerned, is already decided.
“Has it been a question?” Jeremy Sochan asked rhetorically. “There’s no one out there on the ladder or even in his class that should get it. I think it’s (Castle’s) for sure.”
The seven games San Antonio has left on its regular season will have to serve as proof.
