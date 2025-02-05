Trae Young's Injury Status for Spurs vs Hawks

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. San Antonio:



Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Probable



Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team): Out

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out

Clint Capela (back spasms): Out

Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery): Out… pic.twitter.com/a0j1Xp1nSA