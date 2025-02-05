Trae Young's Injury Status for Spurs vs Hawks
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in what should be the debut of their new All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
The Spurs and Hawks are two teams in similar situations going into Wednesday night. Both teams are hovering around the same record and also hovering around the play-in tournament. With San Antonio's recent trade, their trajectory may change.
The Atlanta Hawks listed Trae Young as probable with right Achilles tendinitis against the San Antonio Spurs.
Despite having Achilles tendinitis, Young has been very available for the Hawks this season. Young has played in 46 of 50 total games for the Hawks this season, averaging 23.0 points, 11.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 40/34/86 shooting from the field.
While Young's scoring may have decreased this season, he's become a much better passer, averaging a career-high in assists. In the last two games, Young has been phenomenal for the Hawks, averaging 34.0 points, 13.0 assists, and 1.5 rebounds.
Even though the Spurs are likely debuting their new All-Star duo, Young's current play is something they can't sleep on. The Hawks have been an offensive machine in their last four games and San Antonio needs to be prepared to either match that level of output or crank up the defensive intensity.
The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks face off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
