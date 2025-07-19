Victor Wembanyama Addresses Spurs Future After Health Scare
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama has made clear he isn't like other superstars. In his first interview since his season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, he reiterated that.
"I know that not every player in the NBA has the same ambitions," he prefaced, "but it’s obviously my dream to spend my entire career with a single franchise. Here. In San Antonio.”
Since arriving in South Texas, Wembanyama has garnered copious amounts of praise because of his frame, unique skill set and down-to-Earth personality. Hailing from France, the 21-year-old continues a tradition started by Tony Parker and Boris Diaw and the legacy left by Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
He's also begun to carve out his own place in San Antonio.
"The organization has proven over and over they're willing and they're doing the right things," Wembanyama said of the Spurs. "The most important thing is trust and also communication. It's a balance ... this is what's going to pay off."
As the Spurs continue their quest for Western Conference contention, Wembanyama will be a franchise cornerstone and defensive anchor all at once. Even with Gregg Popovich assuming a hands-off role with his development, he's likely to continue to take form as one of the league's best defenders and all-around superstars.
If all goes according to plan, he'll win a couple of championships or more.
And if he has his druthers, they'll be with the Spurs.