Exclusive: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reveals Inspiration From Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the brightest young teams in the NBA, as while they have their fair share of veteran talents like De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson, they boast an impressive young core featuring the likes of Carter Bryant, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle. However, the reason this team's future is so bright is because of Victor Wembanyama.
There have been plenty of all-time great big men to play in the NBA, but nobody has a skillset and frame like Wembanyama. When asked about who he looks at in terms of big men for studying how they play, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef O'Neal, told Spurs On SI why he looks toward Wembanyama in today's rapidly changing game.
"Wemby, even though he's a 7'5" guard. The game has changed a lot since my dad has played," Shareef shared. When asked to elaborate, Shareef shared that what he looks at is, "just his speed. I know it looks like he's moving slow, but to be that big and move that fast, is very impressive. His footwork is very impressive, just his skillset is something you don't really see."
Shareef went on to share that Shaq made sure he worked a lot on his ball-handling growing up, even though he stands at 6-foot-10. Given how the game has changed, being able to handle the ball at that height is a major bonus.
As for Shareef's career to this point, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sacramento Kings in October 2024, but was waived shortly thereafter. At just 25 years old, there's still plenty of opportunity ahead of him to carve out a professional basketball career in some capacity.
Related Articles
San Antonio Spurs Make Big Dylan Harper Decision
NBA Fans React to Big Victor Wembanyama Decision