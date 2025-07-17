Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Makes Bold Kawhi Leonard Claim
SAN ANTONIO — Dylan Harper only got a few games of run time at NBA 2K26 Summer League, but while in town, he made an appearance on ESPN's broadcast long enough to list his all-time starting five.
San Antonio Spurs fans were equally upset and excited.
According to Harper, the NBA's all-time starting five includes LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal. In the graphic, Harper's five was compared to Philadelphia 76er rookie V.J. Edgecombe's — his two differences were Steph Curry instead of Leonard and Kevin Durant over Duncan.
Harper will wear No. 2 this season, becoming the first Spur to do so since Leonard after De'Aaron Fox changed his mind from No. 2 to No. 4 upon arriving in February.
Beyond being a combo guard with strong defensive capabilities, Harper's youth as the star rookie next to several players with a few more years of experience puts him in a similar position to Leonard back in the early 2010s.
To further fuel the fire, Harper's draft buddy, Carter Bryant, directly compared himself to the former Spur.
I think immediately the first guy I think of is Kawhi," Bryant said after he was drafted. "Just his defensive versatility, being able to guard multiple positions early on in his career. As you saw
his progression, he became one of the best players in the world."
Between Bryant and Harper, the Spurs are looking to establish dominance on defense next to Wembanyama. And whether it be the rookie wearing No. 2 or the rookie drawing comparisons, it seems as if San Antonio is in a good place.