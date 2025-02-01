Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on De'Aaron Fox Trade Reports
The NBA's trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Thursday, February 6th. While Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been in trade conversations for months now as he appears to be on his way out in the coming days, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox joined Butler in requesting a trade as well. Reports have indicated a possible move to the San Antonio Spurs for Fox, as it would pair him up with recently-announced first-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama.
While a move of this magnitude would surely position San Antonio in a great position going forward, doing a deal of this size would require the Spurs to relinquish some key assets. Wembanyama was recently asked about Fox, sharing his thoughts on him and the front office.
“I heard about it today, but I hadn't seen the rumors," Wembanyama said. "What I think of him as a player, is of course that he's a very good player. But as I said, I remain in my role as a player. I trust the Front Office."
Fox has become an elite NBA guard over the past five seasons, averaging 25.1 points and 6.1 assists per game. However, since being drafted by the Kings in 2017, he's only made the playoffs once, and that resulted in a first-round exit.
"Even though I know that this is an adventure in which we're going to grow together with the franchise, I'm staying in my role as a player," Wembanyama added. "But of course, I'm prepared for all eventualities. It's a reality that it happens that we have teammates leaving and players arriving.”
With just days remaining before trades are disallowed for the remainder of the season, the Spurs front office will have a big decision to make whether they are ready to pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal.
