Victor Wembanyama Explains Reasoning For Intense Offseason Training
Victor Wembanyama didn't spend his summer vacation relaxing on a beach or working on his jump shot. Instead, the San Antonio Spurs' franchise cornerstone embarked on what he describes as the most physically demanding offseason of his young career.
“My training this summer, it was brutal,” Wembanyama said at Spurs Media Day on Monday. “This summer, I chose to do something much more violent. Maybe that takes away from some time I can spend on shooting the basketball, but it doesn't matter. I wanted to get my body back.”
There is a big reason the Spurs superstar took more of an unconventional approach to things this offseason compared to his first few years.
His recovery from deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot diagnosis that ended his second season in February after only 46 games, left the 21-year-old Wembanyama eager to recover quickly.
Wembanyama's Curious Offseason
The most impressive part of Victor Wembanyama's offseason was the 10-day retreat at the Shaolin Monastery in China, where he trained under kung fu masters in extreme conditions.
The experience in China was just one of many parts of an interesting offseason for him. The French star also played soccer in Costa Rica, trained with NBA legends including Hakeem Olajuwon, and hosted a chess-basketball tournament in his hometown near Paris.
The 7-foot-4 Spurs star mentioned that he wanted to push his body to new limits and explore different ways he could move on the court through different styles of training. Time will tell if the gamble to take that approach will pay off.
Could Wemby Take Another Leap?
Even Spurs guard Stephon Castle couldn't hide his excitement about having Wembanyama healthy for the season opener. "It just simplifies the game," Castle said. "On offense and defense ... it's like night and day. Just having him healthy this year is going to be a big change, for sure."
Wembanyama was cleared to play in July, and he has spent months working his way back to peak physical form, including opting out of representing France at EuroBasket 2025.
With training camp underway and the regular season quickly approaching, Wembanyama's brutal summer of physical training will be put to the test.
As De'Aaron Fox recovers from a hamstring injury, the Spurs' new-look roster has a chance to get back to the postseason for the first time in a while, and the Spurs face of the franchise will have a big hand in it.
