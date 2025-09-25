Stephon Castle Reveals Key to Defending Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has emerged as a foundational piece for the organization fairly quickly.
In his Rookie of the Year campaign in the 2024-2025 season, Castle showcased a versatile skillset on both sides of the ball and made an immediate impact on a Spurs team that needed a boost in the backcourt.
Castle entered the NBA with a decorated resumé from his lone season at the University of Connecticut, where he was one of the top players in their 2024 NCAA National Championship run.
That success seamlessly transferred over to the NBA, where he received 92 out of the 100 first-place votes for Rookie of the Year and earned an NBA All-Rookie First Team nod.
Castle's Fit With Wembanyama
San Antonio's crowded backcourt has been the talk of the offseason regarding the organization. The fact that the team picked Dylan Harper, a dynamic guard, with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft this past June was a worry because they already had Castle and De'Aaron Fox, who had just been extended.
This shouldn't be an issue.
Castle's ability to play both on and off the ball provides the Spurs with excellent offensive flexibility, and as a primary ball-handler, Castle can create scoring opportunities for others, taking a lot of offensive pressure off superstar Victor Wembanyama.
In an interview with Athlon Sports, Castle commented on how he would guard Wembanyama if the opportunity came about.
“Try and keep him on the perimeter. I mean, he could shoot over, but, I mean, it’s easier [to defend] than a paint jump shot for him or a drop step. So just try and get into his legs from the perimeter. That’s probably your best bet,” Castle said.
Castle's Impressive Rookie Season
There is a reason the Spurs would rather not include Stephon Castle in any major trades this offseason.
Defensively, Castle is considered a strong perimeter defender, and his size and athleticism allow him to guard multiple positions, which is crucial alongside a dominant interior presence in Wembanyama.
Castle played in 81 games in the 2024-2025 season, starting in 47 of them, and led all rookies in scoring, averaging 14.7 points per game.
After the All-Star break, he took another leap. Castle increased his averages to 17.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, solidifying his case for Rookie of the Year and showcasing that he can be a primary contributor on the Spurs moving forward, even with Harper and Fox in the backcourt.
Related Articles
Can Spurs' Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle Play Together? Two Things to Watch
Spurs Star Stephon Castle Disrespected in ESPN's NBA Player Ranking
Exclusive: Stephon Castle, Spurs Hoping for 'Steady Rise' in Western Conference